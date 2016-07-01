Tajikistan's Roghun HPP to be built by Italian company «Salini Impregilo"

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORMK - The signing ceremony of the framework agreement on cooperation between OJSC "Rogun Hydropower Project" and Italian industrial group "Salini Impregilo" was held today at the National Library of Tajikistan.

We will recall that for carrying out the implementation of the Rogun HPP during the 2008-2014 bienniums the Government of Tajikistan has cooperated effectively with the World Bank. During this period, with the support of the bank, companies and international experts from France, Italy, Great Britain, Switzerland and other countries transparent and objective technical, economic and socio - environmental assessment for the construction of Rogun HPP was held. According to the results of these assessments, the construction of the facility is recognized feasible in terms of safety, technical, economic and socio environmental viability.

On this basis, in the third decade of February 2015, the media and industry websites published the announcement of an international tender regarding the design, purchase and building construction of the Roghun HPP in accordance with Lot 4, where 40 domestic and foreign companies from 17 countries have expressed desire to participate in the construction of the Roghun hydropower plant.



It should be noted that at the meeting of the Commission on the implementation of international tenders (tenders) for the construction of the Roghun HPP from June 27, 2016 the company of "Salini Impregilo" was recognized the winner of the international tender for the design, purchase and construction of the Roghun hydropower plant facilities.



The total cost of the agreement between Roghun HPP and " Salini Impregilo" company in Lot 4 was 3.9 billion US dollars. Lot 2 - the project, which consisted of the construction of the main dam hydroelectric power stations, amounted to 1 billion 950 million US dollars.



The company "Salini Impregilo" is an industrial group of more than 110 years of experience in the construction of large buildings and complexes of the world infrastructure. This company has built worldwide about 230 dams and hydroelectric power plants. The company in its activity uses innovative technology, carries out the design and construction of hydropower facilities and is in the forefront in the world. The Company " Salini Impregilo " currently leads broad activities in more than 50 countries, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.tj.