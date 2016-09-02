Tajikistan's socioeconomic development discussed in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - High-ranking Tajik economic officials held talks with representatives of the International Monetary Fund in Dushanbe on September 02 to discuss Issues of monetary and fiscal policy, press-centre of National Bank of Tajikistan reported.

A working meeting was held with the participation of heads of agencies of the economic block of the government of Tajikistan and the IMF delegation headed by Deputy Head of the Department of Middle East and Central Asia Paul Ross.



Participants exchanged opinions on issues related to economic and social development of the country, particularly the macroeconomic indicators of the Republic of Tajikistan, monetary and fiscal policy, the development of the draft program of the expanded crediting mechanism of the International monetary Fund in Tajikistan. During the discussion of the draft program was noted that the parties reached agreement on many issues.



The head of the IMF mission in Tajikistan Paul Ross at the end of the meeting noted that the results of the program of economic reforms in Tajikistan are very noticeable.



According to Ross, for the further expansion of relations in various areas of economy, International monetary Fund will consider the proposals of the Republic of Tajikistan for the preparation of the program in the shortest possible time.



During his working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met with the heads of a number of relevant ministries and agencies to discuss issues related to the program of economic reform, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.