Tajikistan sends 3.5 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-affected Kazakhstan

Tajikistan sends 3.5 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-affected regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon offered words of support to fraternal Kazakhstan due to severe flooding. He assigned the country’s government to send necessities and food products to flood victims in Kazakhstan.

61 carriages and 13 freight vehicles left Dushanbe and Khudjand to Kazakhstan. 3.5 tons of humanitarian aid will be delivered tomorrow to Saryagash.

As earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan sent 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan early April.