Tajikistan sends 350 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-affected regions of Kazakhstan

Tajikistan sent 61 carriages and 15 freight cars of humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected regions of Kazakhstan. The aid was delivered to the Saryagash railway station, Kazinform News Agency reports citing akimat of Turkistan region.

Vice Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan Serik Tolenbergen and deputy governor of Turkistan region Beissen Tazhibayev met the delegation of Tajikistan at the railway station. The latter thanked the people of Tajikistan for their support.

As earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Georgia also provided disaster relief in response to flooding in Kazakhstan.