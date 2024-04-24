EN
    Tajikistan sends building materials to flood-hit Aktobe region

    Tajikistan sends building materials to flood-hit Aktobe region
    Photo credit: Aktobe region akimat

    Another batch of humanitarian aid was delivered to Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local akimat.

    As earlier reported, Tajikistan sent 50 carriages of humanitarian aid to the people affected by floods in nine regions of Kazakhstan. It provided 2,518 kg of humanitarian assistance at large. Of which nine carriages with 27,30 liters of water, asbestos-cement cement sheets, 60 tons of nails, 70 tons of wood products, and 240 tons of cement arrived in Aktobe region.

    Tajikistan sends building materials to flood-hit Aktobe region
    Photo credit: Aktobe region akimat

    The military were deployed to unload aid.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
