Tajikistan sharply increases consumption of Uzbek gas

BAKU. KAZINFORM Twelve companies in Tajikistan are already using natural gas imported from Uzbekistan, first deputy head of Tajiktransgaz OJSC Shavkat Shoimzoda told reporters in Dushanbe, Uzbek media reported.

He said that applications from a number of other companies for the use of Uzbek gas are also being considered, Trend reports.

He noted that in the second quarter of this year, the volume of natural gas imports from Uzbekistan was 3.5 million cubic meters.

"For the 15 days of July, the import of gas from Uzbekistan has increased dramatically," Shoimzoda said. "About one million cubic meters of gas was imported during this period. The growth in gas purchase volumes depends on the number of subscribers."

It was noted that Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) is the main consumer of natural gas. The preparatory work is underway to provide Dushanbe thermal power plant with natural gas during the heating season, he added.

Shoimzoda also noted that this year it is planned to import natural gas from Uzbekistan in the volume of 151 million cubic meters, adding that in case of new applications from Tajik consumers, the volume of imports can be increased.