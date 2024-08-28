Tajikistan supplies around 500mln m3 of water to Kazakhstan since Jun 1

Tajikistan has supplied 488.6 million cubic meters of water with Kazakhstan via the Dostyk interstate canal during the irrigation season, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

According to Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Tajikistan has supplied 488.6 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan through the Dostyk interstate canal since June 1, which is 40 million cubic meters more than in the previous year, and 45 million cubic meters above the volume planned for this year.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov noted that during a state visit of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tajikistan on August 22, bilateral talks were held on interaction in the field of water resources. "Tajikistan is a key partner for Kazakhstan, as well as all Central Asian states. Therefore, Kazakhstan pays great attention to deepen cooperation in water resources management and its conservation," he said.

Since April 1, Uzbekistan has sent more than 4 billion cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan through the Syr Darya River. In addition, at the 33rd meeting of the Chu-Talas Water Management Commission, an agreement was reached for Kyrgyzstan to supply Kazakhstan with 180 million cubic meters of water through the Chu River and 380 million cubic meters via the Talas River