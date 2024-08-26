Tajikistan to host International Tourism Exhibition 2024

At the initiative of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Chairman of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali, the first Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition (DITE) will be held in the capital of Tajikistan from September 25 through September 27, Khovar reports.

DITE-2024 is dedicated to World Tourism Day.

The International Tourism Forum will also be held within the framework of the DITE-2024.

According to the head of the tourism development department of the Dushanbe Mayor’s administration Dilshod Jamshed, the purpose of the exhibition is to develop the tourism sector, organize a regional tourism market in Dushanbe, present the rich natural resources, cultural and health potential of the country, study best practices, and attract foreign direct investment.

The exhibition will be attended by tourism service entities from Tajikistan, the region and the world, especially the twin cities of Dushanbe.

The meetings will be held in the B2B format, and new documents on cooperation are also expected to be signed.

Along with the event, advisory sessions will be held on issues of service in hotels and inns, and the activities of guides.