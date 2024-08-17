Tajikistan to host Kazakhstan Culture Days in Dushanbe

Kazakhstan Culture Days will be held in Dushanbe on August 20 and 22, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Several major events are scheduled to take place during the celebration.

An opening of Kazakh Cinema Days is slated to take place at the Vatan Cinema in Dushanbe on August 20.

On August 22 at 7.00 pm, a gala concert featuring Kazakh performers is scheduled to take place at the Kokhi Borbad State Complex. They include folk musicians and the country's honored workers, as well as laureates of international competitions.

Additionally, prior to the gala concert, the audience will get a chance to see an exhibition titled "Decorative and Applied Art of the Kazakh People" in the Kokhi Borbad’s hall. The exhibition will feature a selection of unique applied art pieces from the 18th to 20th centuries.