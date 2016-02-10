Tajikistan to partake in IOFS GA in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - February 8 the current year in Dushanbe Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting Mr.Zakirzoda noted that Tajikistan highly appreciates and officially supports the creation of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS). He also said that the issue of joining the organization is actively discussed in the ministries and departments of the country.

Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda said that Tajikistan will be represented at a constituent session of the IOFS General Assembly scheduled for April 28 and 7th Ministerial Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Astana.