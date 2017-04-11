EN
    19:22, 11 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Tajikistan, Uzbekistan resume flights after 25 years

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have reestablished regular connecting flights after a 25-year break, paving the way for improved relations, a spokeswoman at Tajikistan's international airport told AFP.

    "An Uzbekistan airways flight (from Tashkent) landed at Dushanbe international airport at 8:03 am (0303 GMT)," she said.
    According to her, "the plane and the passengers were very well met."

    The first long-awaited flight from Dushanbe to Tashkent, which was to take place earlier this year, was canceled in February.

    Uzbekistan first banned flights from Tajikistan in 1992 after the outbreak of Tajik civil war. The ban, however, wasn't lifted after the war's end as the two counties had other unsolved issues.

