Tajiks President visits ski sports and tourist complex «Safed-Dara» in Varzob district

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon visited a ski sports and tourist complex - "Safed-Dara", in Varzob district.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon first got familiar with conditions of the Special Children's And Youth Sports School for Winter Sports of the Committee for Youth Affairs, Sports and Tourism.



In this school, 70 children and adolescents are covered by sporting activities in winter sports, and provided with all necessary conditions for the development of all the subtleties of winter sports.



In order to promote skiing in the Republic of Tajikistan and to prepare adolescents and youngsters for this type of sports, entrepreneurs have built a two-storey school with 60 seats.



President of the country thanked local entrepreneurs for their contribution to the development of cross-country skiing, and instructed responsible persons to attract young people to sports, to create favorable conditions for attracting foreign tourists.



The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon also became familiar with conditions of this sports-tourist area, including its modern four-storey hotel, restaurants, shopping centers, and dry ski slopes, and praised the conditions created here, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.