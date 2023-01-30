EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:01, 30 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Takahama nuclear reactor in Japan’s Fukui halted after alert goes off

    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A reactor at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power station in Japan's Fukui Prefecture was automatically halted Monday after an alert went off warning of a rapid decrease in the number of neutrons within the unit, the complex's regulator and operator said, Kyodo reports.

    The No. 4 reactor was halted at around 3:20 p.m., the Osaka-based utility said, adding that effects from the incident have not been detected in the surrounding area.

    The seaside plant has four reactors and faces the Sea of Japan.

    Photo: english.kyodonews.net

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!