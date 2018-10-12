Taksai Princess Mausoleum unveiled in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM The Taksai Princess Mausoleum was unveiled under the Rukhani Janghyru program in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Located near Dolinnyi village, the Taksai burial mound complex is one of the seven sacred places of Kazakhstan. The museum is 7 meters high.

The complex consisting of four burial mounds was unearthed in 2012 by archeologists of the West Kazakhstan history and archeology centre. There was found a grave of a noble woman of Sarmathian period, entirely dripping with gold of the purest tint, Altyn Khanshaiyam (Golden Princess). The total weigh of gold found there was 3 kg. Even her dress was gold-threaded. The richness and complexity of the obsequies prove her high status.



Foreign experts took part in exploring the sensational findings. Kazakhstan's scientists - conservation professionals were engaged in its reconstruction. Altyn Khanshaiym was then taken to Astana to the National Museum of Kazakhstan.