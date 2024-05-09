Taldykorgan Air Base named after legendary Kazakhstani pilot Sergey Lugansky

The Air Base in Taldykorgan has been named after Sergey Lugansky, legendary Kazakhstani pilot, twice awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General of Aviation, squadron commander of the 270th Fighter Aviation Regiment, and participant of the Soviet-Finnish War of 1939-1940, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Top officials of the Ministry of Defense, Zhetysu region, Air Defense Forces, military servicemen and veterans of the Armed Forces participated in the ceremony.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstanaq

A bust of Sergei Lugansky was installed in the territory of the military unit. The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabaev, Hero of the Soviet Union, Khalyk Kakharmany, Major General of Aviation Toktar Aubakirov, and Khalyk Kakharmany, Major General of Aviation Aidyn Aimbetov and deputies of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. The participants laid flowers at the bust of the hero and observed a moment of silence in his honor.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

"During the Great Patriotic War, more than five hundred Kazakhstanis were awarded the Soviet Union Hero title, while four pilots were awarded the Hero’s star twice. They are Leonid Beda, Talgat Begeldinov, Sergey Lugansky and Ivan Pavlov. The personnel of the Armed Forces backed the President’s initiative to perpetuate the name of the brave Kazakh pilot. Today, the Air Base in Taldykorgan is named after Sergey Lugansky” said Minister of Defense, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

The attendees were demonstrated a film about the life and heroic deeds of Sergey Lugansky and surveyed an exhibition of books and photographs.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

Sergey Lugansky was born October 1, 1918 in Almaty in a family of peasants. In 1938, after the graduation from the Orenburg Higher Military Aviation School for Pilots, he served in the 49th Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Leningrad Military District, then in the Baltic Military District. In May 1941, he was appointed Deputy Commander of Squadron of the 271st Fighter Aviation Regiment of the North Caucasian Military District.

Beginning from October 1941, he fought at the fronts of the Great Patriotic War. In May 1942, he became a commander of the 270th Fighter Aviation Regiment Squadron. In June 1944, Lugansky was appointed a regiment commander. He fought at the Southern, North Caucasian, Voronezh, Stepnoy, 2nd and 3rd Ukrainian fronts. He took part in the battles near Rostov-on-Don, in the battles of Kursk Bulge and for the Dnieper, and in the liberation of the Ukrainian SSR and Poland.

According to official data, Sergey Lugansky made 390 combat missions, shot down 36 enemy aircraft personally and two more as part of a group.

After the end of the war, he graduated from the Air Force Academy and was sent for further service to the city of Grozny. He was deputy commander for flight operations, then commander of the 42nd Fighter Aviation Division of the North Caucasusian Military District.

In 1956–1957, he commanded the 39th Air Defense Fighter Aviation Division, located in the city of Baranovichi, Belorussian SSR. In 1957–1960, he was the commander of the 72nd Guards Fighter Aviation Corps of the Baku Air Defense District in the city of Krasnovodsk, Turkmen SSR. In 1964, in the rank of Majjor General of Aviation, Lugansky was retired from active service. He returned to his hometown.

Sergey Lugansky died on January 16, 1977, and was buried at the Central Cemetery of Almaty.

Sergey Lugansky was twice awarded the Soviet Union Hero title with the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal. He was also awarded two Orders of the Red Banner, the Red Star, the Order of Alexander Nevsky, the medal “For Military Merit” etc.