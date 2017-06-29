Taldykorgan dancers bring victory from Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Solnyshko" dance ensemble of Taldykorgan town, Almaty region, has returned from Spain, winning international festival "SUMMER TALENT LEAGUE-2017", Kazinform cites the Regional Communications Service.

The town of Lloret de Mar hosted the festival-contest which was attended by the participants from a dozen of countries, Tatyana Manoilo, the leader of the dance ensemble based on the Town Schoolchildren's Palace, told a briefing.

"We received an invitation to the festival held in Italy. But, we cancelled it at that time. This year the team was able to respond to the invitation from Spain, thanks to the full financial support provided by Regional Governor Amandyk Batalov. So we tried to do our best to come up to the expectations about us. In the Folk dance nomination, our girls became absolute winners and gained the grand prix by defeating Spain", Tatyana Manoilo says.

The international festival opened with a parade of participants on the main square of Lloret de Mar. In their spare time, the participants were engaged in an all-around sight-seeing tour and entertainments in the city of Barcelona, as well as intellectual games.

"Such an idea to hold the contest together with the festival gives a perfect opportunity to compare their performances at the competition, learn from others, go sightseeing, get to know the country and feel the vibes of this international event by visiting master classes, participating in joint performances, flash mobs, quizzes and discoes", Lyazzat Esbolova, Director of the Schoolchildren's Palace, emphasized.

The panel of judges included cultural figures from Spain, Latvia, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and other countries. The ensemble received an invitation to take part in the international festival in Georgia. In addition, the team brought not only the cup, but also various diplomas and medals, including the most beautiful costumes nomination.



