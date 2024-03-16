EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:44, 16 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Taldykorgan holds tusaukeser ceremony for 50 children

    Taldykorgan holds tusaukeser ceremony for 50 children
    Photo credit: Akimat of Zhetysu region

    As part of Nauryz holiday celebrations, the city of Taldykorgan held tusaukeser ceremony for 50 children simultaneously. The event was officially registered in the Book of Records of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the regional administration, prominent statesmen, public activists, veterans, culture and sport professionals, journalists, theologists, businessmen, local maslikhat deputies, honored teachers and doctors were invited to the ceremony for ‘bata beru’ ritual (ancient tradition of blessing by the elders).

    Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev participated in the ceremony.

    Taldykorgan holds tusaukeser ceremony for 50 children
    Photo credit: Akimat of Zhetysu region

    Tusaukeser is a tradition related to the children. When a child makes his first efforts to walk, his parents organize 'tusaukeser' (lit. 'cutting the fetters') ritual for him. Traditionally, a special white cloth symbolizing white path (ak zhol) is prepared for tusaukeser. A three-colored rope (usually red, white and green) is tied between the child's legs.  A person chosen by the family for cutting the ropes should be kind, successful, energetic and respected by community. It is believed that the child's future life will be as successful as that of the person performing the ritual. 

    Taldykorgan holds tusaukeser ceremony for 50 children
    Photo credit: Akimat of Zhetysu region

    The ropes are cut with a knife. After performing the ritual, the child is led by the same person on the white cloth and is offered to choose several objects laid before him. Usually, these objects are a book, money, and dombra. If the child chooses book, it is believed that he will have an inquisitive mind. If money is chosen, the child will be a rich person. And if he picks dombra, it is believed that he will be talented and creative.

    Taldykorgan holds tusaukeser ceremony for 50 children
    Photo credit: Akimat of Zhetysu region

    As Bakhytzhan Tastulekov, director of the department for registration of records, said, this became the first-ever large-scale tusaukeser ceremony held in Kazakhstan.

    The event was officially registered in the country’d Book of Records, he added.

    Taldykorgan holds tusaukeser ceremony for 50 children
    Photo credit: Akimat of Zhetysu region
    Taldykorgan holds tusaukeser ceremony for 50 children
    Photo credit: Akimat of Zhetysu region

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Holidays Kazakh traditions Nauryz Zhetysu region
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!