Taldykorgan imposes quarantine

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region reports that the coronavirus situation in Taldykorgan remains unstable, Kazinform reports.

2,093 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in 2020. Between December 16 and December 29 last year 131 cases were detected. 166 more cases were recorded between December 30 and January 12 this year. In regard to this the quarantine regime will be imposed in the city from 00:00 January 15, 2021 until January 29, 2021.

The decree of the state sanitary doctor bans holding any mass sports or family events, exhibitions, weddings, seminars, conferences, etc. at home and places of public gathering.

Online learning at schools and colleges, and universities also extended. Public transport service will be suspend at weekends.