Taldykorgan Mayor invited Aimbetov to City Day celebration

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Aidyn Aimbetov, Kazakhstani cosmonaut who is on the ISS board now, has called Mayor of Taldykorgan city Yermek Alpyssov from space today.

"Taldykorgan is proud of its brave countryman-cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov. While talking to Alpyssov from space, Aidyn asked to say hello to the city residents and told about picturesque view of Zhetysu from the ISS illuminator. He dreams of the Earth in space. The Mayor invited Aimbetov to join the celebration of the Taldykorgan City Day. Aimbetov said he would pass rehabilitation course upon return to the Earth and promised to arrive at Taldykorgan on September 26," a press secretary of the Mayor's Office told Kazinform.