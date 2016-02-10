Taldykorgan physicians move into new apartments

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 60 physicians and nurses have received keys to their new apartments in the city of Taldykorgan today.

The new 60-apartment complex was commissioned in the city with the participation of akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov who came to congratulate the new owners of the apartments personally.

In his speech governor Batalov praised physicians and nurses for their invaluable contribution to Kazakhstan's development.

It is worth mentioning that over 337 million was allotted from the regional budget for construction of the apartment complex.

The same day five more residential complexes were put into commission in the city.

