Taldykorgan to host int'l tourist forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Tourist Forum Zhetysu Travel-2018 will take place on October 19-20 in Taldykorgan.

The goal of the forum is to show what makes Almaty region so attractive for tourists. As part of the event, the Tourism Department of Almaty region will report on the work done during the summer season 2018, development of product strategy and digitalization in the region. A state-of-the-art tourist information center Zhetysu Travel will be unveiled on the margins of the forum.



Kazakhstani and Russian speakers are expected to take the floor at the forum to talk about marketing tools which will help unlock the region's tourism potential and how to use TripAdvisor platform. Winners of the photo and video clips contest held with the support of BBC TV Channel will be announced during the forum.



Akim (governor) of Almaty region will for the first time name the best tour operator, the best hotel or resort area, the best investor in the sphere of tourism working in the region. Winners in many other categories and nominations are to be announced as well.



The national cuisine festival ‘Toikazan' will wrap up the forum set to be attended by some 3,000 people.