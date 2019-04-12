Taldykorgan welcomes girl triplets

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Taldykorgan welcomes birth of triplets, the first time in the past decade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Three girls - Alima, Alisha and Almira- were born a month ago in a family of Dauren Bauberikov and Enlik Kaissarova. According to doctors, the babies have been under their supervision all this time.



‘Both the mother and their daughters feel well, despite premature delivery,' Director of the Maternity Hospital Kanat Zhumashev said.



On behalf of local administration, Deputy Governor of the region Akan Abdullayev congratulated the family on the birth of children and awarded a key to a three-room apartment,

The last time the triplets were born in Almaty region was in 2008.