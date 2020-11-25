Talented animation artists invited for KazakhFilm new project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Talented animated cartoon artists are invited for a new project of KazakhFilm Studio, Altyn Adam (Golden Man) animated feature, its Instagram post reads.

It is the unprecedented project by film directors Turdybek Maidan and Tlek Toleugazy with support of the State National Cinema Support Centre.

«Let as many as possible talented cartoonists know about the opportunity to show themselves,» the post reads.

Submit resume to a.kossobayev@kazakhfilmstudios.kz.