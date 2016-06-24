Talgat Baisufinov named as head coach of Kazakh national football team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani specialists Talgat Baisufinov has been named as head coach of the national football team today.

As a professional football player Baisufinov played for FC Irtysh in Pavlodar, FC Metallurg, FC Yenbek, FC Ekibastuzets from Ekibastuz, FC Zhetysu, FC Mangystau and FC Vostok. He also played for the Kazakh squad after the country gained independence over 25 years ago.



Mr. Baisufinov began his coaching career in 2003.



Prior to helming the national team, he coached FC Akzhaiyk based in Uralsk.