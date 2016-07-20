Talgat Donakov shared plans on improvement of civil service in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Civil Service Affairs Talgat Donakov shared the plans on improvement of the country's civil service sector.

"We need to further improve our civil service model with the consideration of experience of its application. Namely, we need to optimize admission procedures and verify qualification requirements. We need also to improve the quality of the tests and the system of evaluation of personal attributes," said Donakov at an extended meeting of the Ministry's board.



"Ensuring control and evaluation of the quality of governmental services is an important area of our activity. We need to offer ideas on upgrading the system of rendering governmental services and those standards and procedures as per which these services are provided," he added.