Talgat Kaliyev appointed as special representative of President for Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador-at-large of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev has been appointed as Special Representative of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decree, Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-large of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, has been appointed to a post of Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan.