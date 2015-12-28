EN
    12:38, 28 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Talgat Kuanyshev appointed Chairman of Management Board of ForteBank

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ForteBank JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release.

    The Board of Directors made a decision on termination on powers of Timur Issatayev as the Chairman of the Management Board. T. Issatayev will continue to manage the bank's operations as a member of the Board of Directors. At the same time, it was decided to appoint Talgat Kuanyshev Chairman of the Management Board. Previously he held the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board.

