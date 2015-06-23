Talgat Mussabayev awarded title of honorary professor of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of Kazakhstan's National Space Agency KazCosmos Talgat Mussabayev has visited Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the press service of KazCosmos informs.

Talgat Mussabayev addressed the faculty, professors and students of the university. As you know, the KNU is defined the basic university training personnel for the space industry. Head of KazCosmos thanked the staff of the university for their contribution to training personnel for the space industry. The honored guest was awarded the title of "Honorary Professor of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi". Mr.Mussabayev expressed his gratitude to the academic council for the honorable title and wished the staff of the university great success in the development of Kazakhstan's higher education and science.