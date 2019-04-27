Talgat Yergaliyev nominated as presidential candidate for 2019 Election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Union of Builders of Kazakhstan has nominated Talgat Yergaliyev as a candidate for the 2019 Presidential Election, the press service of the Central Election Commission says.

The CEC confirmed it had received the documents on nomination of Talgat Yergaliyev as the presidential candidate by the Union of Builders as per the Article 55 of the Constitutional Law ‘On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan.'



Talgat Yergaliyev was born in 1966 in Tselinograd (now Akmola) region. He is a graduate of the Agro-Technical University with a diploma in Mechanical Engineering.



He began his career as a teacher and then worked in private sector.



In 1991-1992 he worked as a Lecturer and then as Deputy Dean at Engineering and Pedagogical Faculty of the Kazakh State Agro-Technical University.



In 1993-1999, he was a director at a commercial company.



In 1999-2002, he led AksayInvestStroy company at Karachaganak oil deposit.



In 2004 he founded Stroyclass LLP company.

In 2010-2012 he was the Chairman of the Union of Builders of Kazakhstan.



From 2012 to 2016 he was a Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 5th convocation, member of Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.



Since 2017 he has been the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Builders Union Republican Association of Legal Entities.



He is married with three children.