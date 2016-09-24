Talks on GGG-Canelo fight to be held in 2 weeks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez assured mass media that the talks on GGG-Canelo fight will take place in the nearest two weeks, Sports.kz reported.

“We want to organize this fight and I told them to start the talks within two weeks. We need much time to promote this bout, like World Series in MLB, NBA final, NFL Super Bowl. We need time to organize and promote it [Golovkin-Canelo fight]. We are ready to talk right now … everyone speaks about it,” said Gomez to ESPN Deportes.

“Loeffler wrote to me and we will start the talks in the nearest two weeks. We will talk and see what they will offer. I hope, we will reach a consensus to let our fans to get what they want. We will try to maintain [the talks]. I hope we will agree on the fight,” added Gomez.