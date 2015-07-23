Talks on Golovkin-Ward fight hit roadblock

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There have been conversations between Roc Nation Sports (who have Ward) and K2 Promotions (who have Golovkin), but those discussions have gone absolutely nowhere because the two sides are unable to get past the issue of weight. Golovkin's side is insisting on a catch-weight of 164-pounds, Kazakhstan refers to Sports.kz citing BoxingScene.com.

There were the information that Ward wants to fight Golovkin and he wants to fight him next. But it won't happen at 164-pounds. By accepting 168 with Carl Froch and Chavez Jr, but then demanding 164 with Ward - it's their way of saying 'we don't want to fight Andre Ward.

Meanwhile, Ward, who hasn't weighed under 166 since November of 2006, fought Smith at a catch-weight of 172-pounds.

Ward (28-0, 15KOs) returned to the ring last month to grab a ninth round TKO over Paul Smith. Golovkin (33-0, 30KOs) retained his WBA/IBO middleweight titles in May with a sixth round TKO of Willie Monroe Jr.

Both fighters are expected to return in the fall.