Tamara Duissenova appointed as Labor and Social Protection Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to appoint Tamara Duissenova as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

Ms Duissenova is a native of South Kazakhstan region. She graduated from the Tashkent National Economy Institute in 1987.



Tamara Duissenova made the first step in her professional career in South Kazakhstan region. She went all the way from being an advisor to deputy of akim (head) of Saryagash district in mid 1990s. In 1999 she became the deputy akim of South Kazakhstan region.



Ms Duissenova took up the post of Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2002.



Four years later she returned to South Kazakhstan region to become the deputy governor.



In 2008 Ms Duissenova was appointed as the executive secretary of the Labor and Social Protection Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Five years later in 2013 she was named the Vice Minister and later the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



On August 6 2014 Ms Duissenova was designated as the Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.