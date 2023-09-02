EN
    15:50, 02 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Tamara Duissenova named as Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister

    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tamara Duissenova has been named the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Born in 1965 in the village of Leninsk, Saryagash district, Chimkent region, Kazakh SSR, she graduated from the Tashkent Institute of Naational Economy.

    On June 8, 2023, she was appointed to the post of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Labour and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.


