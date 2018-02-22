Tamara Duissenova named as Nur Otan Party Secretary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tamara Duissenova has become the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform has learnt from the party's press service.

The President Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to appoint Ms Duissenova as the Nur Otan Party secretary was announced on Thursday.



Prior to the appointment Ms Duissenova served as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population for 5 years.







First Deputy Chairman of the party Maulen Ashimbayev introduced the newly-appointed secretary to the staff. He stressed that Ms Duissenova has an extensive managerial experience in public service.



Mr. Ashimbayev expressed confident that Tamara Duissenova will help the Nur Otan Party implement the tasks set by the Head of State and change the party.



"Your experience in social sphere is of paramount importance for the party. Social sector and its problems is one of the priorities of the party's work," he added.