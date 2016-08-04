EN
    13:00, 04 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Tank wagons with gasoline on fire in S Kazakhstan (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 12 tank wagons with gasoline has caught fire in South Kazakhstan region earlier today.

    Ruslan Imankulov, official spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan, confirmed the reports about the fire to Kazinform News Agency.

    According to him, nearly 100 firefighters are battling the blaze at a tank farm facility of Munai LLP.

    The fire was contained by 12:59 p.m. It is expected to be extinguished completely soon.

     




