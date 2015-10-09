Taras Shevchenko monument to be unveiled in Astana, President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Taras Shevchenko monument to be unveiled in Astana city, this has been said by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at a press briefing after the meeting with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

"We are ready to erect in Astana a monument in honor of Taras Shevchenko. As you know Taras Shevchenko monument is installed the city of Aktau. We will continue our work in the cultural sphere," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. Head of State informed that the meeting with Petro Porosheko has discussed the crisis in the south-east of Ukraine and emphasized that Kazakhstan stands for peaceful resolution of the conflict through negotiations. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan has been providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and will continue to do the same.