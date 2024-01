Tarasov Division wins 2018 KHL All-Star Game

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tarasov Division won this year KHL All-Star Game defeating Chernyshev Division 5:4 in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

Barys defenseman Kevin Dallman, Avangard defenseman Egor Martynov, Salavat Yulaev forward Linus Omark and Avangard defenseman Evgeniy Medvedev scored for Chernyshev Division.



But, players of Tarasov Division scored more, including the pucks from Severstal forward Dmitriy Kagarlitskiy, forward of Loko youth team Nikolai Kovalenko and CSKA forward Kirill Kaprizov.



Kharlamov Division came in third stunning Bobrov Division 8:4.