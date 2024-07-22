EN
    19:42, 22 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Taraz city boundaries to be expanded

    Taraz city boundaries to be expanded
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Taraz city boundaries will be expanded. An appropriate decree of the akimats and maslikhats of Taraz city, Zhambyl and Baizak districts, akimat of Zhambyl region and a decision of the regional maslikhat has been published on the legalacts.egov.kz portal, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The city borders will be expanded through the annexation of parts of Zhambyl and Baizak districts.

    So, the area of Taraz will be increased from 18,787 hectares to 31,798 hectares.

    Kazakhstan Taraz Zhambyl region
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
