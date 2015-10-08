Taraz prepares extensive program to celebrate 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Taraz has prepared an extensive program of cultural events to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

In the Park of the First President for two days will be deployed historical-ethnographic complex themed "Kazakh alemi" (The Kazakh world) which includes a number of compositions of steppe nomads and rulers lifestyle. There will be carried out exhibitions of handcrafts, antique carpets, arms and jewelry. Hiking tents and yurts of steppe governors will be installed in the park. A relief panel "Scythian World - Saka" and an installation called "Voice of the Winds" will attract the festival's attendees. In addition, organizers will hold an ethno festival "Uly Zhibek Zholy". There will be located an ethno town "Dostyk" and playgrounds. "Arlan" costume theatre will perform a historical show "From Saks to Kazakhs". October 8 the Park of the First President will greet participants of the expedition caravan going along the route of the Silk Road from the Chinese city of Xi'an. October 9 the scenic platform "Ak Shatyr" presents the State Symphony Orchestra "Mangilik saryn", folklore-ethnographic ensemble "Gasyrlar saz", ethno-folklore ensemble "Turan", ethnic music band "Konyr". In addition there will be held an opening ceremony of the monument called "Kazakh handygy". A concert of masters of arts from Almaty, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions will be carried out. This day the city's administration will unveil a new museum "Ancient Taraz" and present books published in honor of the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. "Balasagun" Concert Hall will hold a two-day aitys (competition of poets) which will gather 28 poets from Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and Uzbekistan. For the first time in Kazakhstan polo game will be played at Taraz racetrack. In addition, the equestrian center "Atshabarov" will hold "The games of the Great Steppe". As part of the anniversary celebrations on October 9th the Sports Palace "Taraz - Arena" will host an international tournament for the prize of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - "Eurasia Barysy". Anniversary events will be concluded with colorful theatrical performances and a gala concert at the Central Stadium. Recall that the celebration of 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate takes place this year in all regions of the country. 550 years ago Kerey and Zhanibek Khans founded the Kazakh Khanate in Zhaisan tract (Zhambyl region).