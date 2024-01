ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Taraz is set to host the Cadets Judo Championship from February 7 through 12, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Judo Federation.

Male judokas will fight for medals in 9 weight categories, including 46kg, 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 66kg, 73kg, 81kg, -90kg and +90kg.



Female judo practitioners will vie for medals in 8 weight classes (40kg, 44kg, 48kg, 52kg, 57kg, 63kg, -70kg and +70kg).