Taraz to host major agriculture forum among OTS countries

On March 19-21, the Kazakh city of Taraz is to host the 1st international agricultural forum exhibition KazАgroZhambyl-2024. Attending the event will be the ministers of agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh agriculture minister Aidarbek Saparov, OTS secretary-general Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, ministers of agriculture of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Hungary as well as representatives of Tajikistan, China, the US, and Russia are expected to attend the forum.

During the forum it is expected to discuss the most pressing issues and pass strategic agreements. The city of Taraz was chosen as the venue for the forum as there were here once the Great Silk Road connecting the Turkic nations. Also, Zhambyl region is one of the leading regions in agriculture.

The forum exhibition KazАgroZhambyl-2024 is to bring together leading experts and representatives of the sector to discuss the latest trends and innovations in agriculture. The event’s business program will include a congress on seed production, where Türkiye’s TÜRKTOB and the Economic Cooperation Organization Seed Association (ECOSA) will gather over 70 international experts. The experts are to discuss the pressing topics for Kazakhstan in seed production, production and yields increases in different soil-climatic conditions of Kazakhstan.

Over 70 companies have submitted their participation in the forum-exhibition so far.

On the final day of the event, which coincides with Nauryz celebration, visitors and guests of the forum are to be presented with national competitions such as Audaryspak, Kyz kuu, Kokpar, Baige, Altybakan as well as concert programs and folk festivals.

KazАgroZhambyl-2024 is set to be the major event contributing to agriculture and food industry development in Kazakhstan as well as the venue where historic agreements are to be signed between the OTS members.

The forum-exhibition is to kick off officially on March 20.