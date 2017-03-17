Taraz to host WSB VII fights

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Astana Arlans will fight against Russian Boxing Team on March18 at Taraz Arena in Taraz, Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press-service of Astana Arlans boxing club.

Today, on March 17, the sportsmen and coaches of Kazakh and Russian teams are participating in a press briefing in Ancient Taraz Monuments State Historical and Cultural Museum Sanctuary. Besides, the boxers will have weigh-in procedure.

It should be reminded that World Series of Boxing (WSB) Season VII started on February 4 with a match between Russian and Kazakh teams - Russian Boxing Team and Astana-Arlans. The new season VII expects to have several novelties. Primarily, IBA looks into allowing professional boxers to take part in WSB competitions. Another new thing is that the group stage drawing procedure is carried out on the continental principle. That means the matches with teams from different continents will start only from the playoff stage (quarterfinals).

Shortly before, on March 4, the third match of WSB season VII was held at Uzbekistan sports center in Tashkent. The local team, Uzbek Tigers fought against a Russian team, Patriot Boxing Team, and won 0-5.

On March 18, the sportsmen of 5 weight categories - 52 kg, 60 kg, 69 kg, 81 kg and 91+ will mount the ring at Taraz Arena. The fights will consist of five rounds each of 3 minutes.

Astana-Arlans' sportsmen from Zhambyl Region Olzhas Sattibayev (52 kg) and Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg) are to participate in it.

The group stage matches are scheduled for February - April 2017.

WSB match in Taraz is organized by Astana-Arlans Professional Sports Club jointly with Zhambyl Region's Administration, the press-service said.