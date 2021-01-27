Targeted social assistance provided to over 936 thou people in Kazakhstan in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In 2020, targeted social assistance was provided to 936.2 thousand people from 184.7 thousand families. KZT75.3bn was provided from the budget, Kazinform reports.

In Kazakhstan, targeted social assistance is assigned to persons whose the average income per family member is 70% lower than the regional subsistence minimum.

Last year, 218.2 children aged from 1 to 6 received targeted social assistance as sets of goods and household chemistry.

To note, targeted social assistance was extended to over 614.3 thousand Kazakhstani out of 119.7 thousand families in the fourth quarter of 2020 without them resorting to the government authorities.

Assignment of targeted social assistance was prolonged in the second and third quarters of last year when the emergency situation and quarantine restrictions were in effect. The same is to be in place in the first quarter of 2021 in order to curb COVID-19 cases.