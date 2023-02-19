Tartyl Fest to be held in Kazakhstan annually

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The grand finale of the Tartyl Fest Republican Pull-Up Tournament came to an end in Astana.

The winners of the competition in different weight divisions are Mansur Ualiyev, Yegor Nogin, Ilyas Mukushev, Aibat Kapanov, Ruslan Fatakhov, Yevgeny Sozonchuk, Ruslan Kasmanov, Yevgeny Nam and Vitaly Bibikov. All the winners wil be awarded 3mln tenge each.

The runners-up – Aidos Suyundik, Nurkhat Tleuliyev, Radmir Temirbolat, Nikita Oleinik, Islam Berekhanov, Ramil Abishev, Andrey Antonyants, Ilya Ivanov and Valentin Zhukov – will receive 2mln tenge each.

1mln tenge prize will be awarded to the bronze medalists – Danil Eshenko, Aslan Baubekov, Anil Iminov, Yerkhan Mayorov, Almas Sapar, Timur Andreyev, Damir Nabiyev, Oleg Gurskiy, and Arman Zhamaliyev.

Yevgeny Nam from Taraz pulled up 52 times and remained a record-holder of the competition. «I set a goal - to break my own record. Of course, every athlete has such a goal - to break his record, to become the best. I trained a lot,» he said.

As Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov said, the festival will be held on an annual basis.

«Mass sports development is our main goal and task. Tartyl Fest sports festival was held for the first time in Astana, with the support of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. I suppose that the Ministry of Culture and Sports, together with the Organizing Committee, will hold this project annually and make it a tradition. We hope that thanks to the project more young people will decide to go in for sport,» the Minister noted.