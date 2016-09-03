Tashkent Airport tightens security measures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yuzhny Airport of Tashkent tightens security measures, Kazinform reports citing RIA Novosti.

Several hundreds of people have already gathered in the airport’s Arrivals sector.

Security officers thoroughly examine all those arriving in the city. The passengers are asked about the aim of their visit to Uzbekistan and their personal belongings and IDs are checked. As a result, it takes about two or three hours to cross the Uzbek border.

The Cabinet and Parliament of Uzbekistan informed that President of the country Islam Karimov died on Friday at the age of 78.

He will be buried today in his hometown Samarkand.