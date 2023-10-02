EN
    07:43, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Tashkent Film Festival to screen 8 Kazakhstani films

    Culture
    Photo: Madibek Dzhanibekov/ Kazinform News Agency

    Tashkent is playing a host to the XV edition of the Pearl of the Silk Way Film Festival, a successor to the International Film Festival of Films from Asia, Africa and Latin America traditionally held in Tashkent between 1968 and 1977 by the State Cinematography Committee and Union of Cinematographers, Kazinform reports.

    The Uzbek President decreed to resume the festival in June 2021.

    Eight Kazakhstani films will be screened at the festival. The opening ceremony of the Cinema Days of Kazakhstan took place at the Alisher Navoi Cinematographers’ House. Zhynym Sol (My Jinn) by Darkhan Sarkenov unveiled the country's Cinema Days.

    The film festival brings together 300 well-known film directors, actors, and cinematographers. Masterclasses and meetings with famous international and local cinematographers will be held as part of the event. The festival films are showcased countrywide free of charge.

