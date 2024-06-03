Tashkent to host 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum meeting

On June 5 this year, the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum meeting will be held in Tashkent under the chairmanship of the Uzbek side, organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, UzA reports.

The upcoming Forum is dedicated to the “Role of the SCO in the new conditions: joining efforts in the name of universal security, stability, and prosperity”.

More than 40 experts from 10 countries will participate in its work, including a representative delegation of national research centers of the SCO member countries, specialists from observer states and SCO dialogue partners, and the leadership of the SCO Secretariat and the SCO RATS Executive Committee.

The agenda of the event includes a discussion of three main sessions dedicated to priority areas of cooperation within the SCO, increasing the effectiveness of the SCO at the current stage of development, and further prospects for improving the activities of the SCO Forum.

Following the Forum, it is planned to sign a Protocol of the meeting, which will reflect the approaches and vision of the SCO member states on the event’s agenda.