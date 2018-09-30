Tashkent to host CIS Council of Defense Ministers' meeting

BAKU. KAZINFORM The 75th meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states will be held in Tashkent for the first time on October 10-12, TASS reported Sept. 29 citing the press service of the Uzbek Defense Ministry.

"On October 10-12, a regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states will be held for the first time in the Palace of International Forums "Uzbekistan" in Tashkent," the report said, Trend reports.

It is noted that cooperation as part of the Council of Defense Ministers makes it possible to plan and solve issues of strategic security of Uzbekistan in advance, as well as to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Uzbek media earlier reported that the 48th meeting of the Air Defense Coordination Committee under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states was held for the first time in April in Tashkent at the Academy of Armed Forces of Uzbekistan.