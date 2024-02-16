Tashkent to host Hotel Business Forum 2024

From February 29 to March 1, 2024, InterContinental Tashkent will host the 5th International Hotel Business Forum, UzA reports.

Foreign experts, hotel business and hotel provider systems representatives, tour operators, and marketers will gather here.

This year’s forum is dedicated to global ideas for developing the hospitality industry in Uzbekistan. The program includes plenary and panel sessions on various issues. Participants will discuss green technologies in the hospitality sector, return on investment in franchises, the role of IT in the hotel industry, digitalization of services and training for the hotel industry.

The National Hospitality Award of Uzbekistan will also be held here. This large-scale project, designed to identify the best enterprises in the hotel industry, aims to increase the country’s tourist attractiveness and improve the quality of service.