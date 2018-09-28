Tashkent to host major international tourism fair

BAKU. KAZINFORM The 24th Tashkent International Tourism Fair "TITF 2018 - Tourism on the Great Silk Road" will be held at the Uzexpocenter National Exhibition Complex on Oct. 3-5, the State Committee for Tourism Development in the Republic of Uzbekistan announced.

The fair has been held since 1995 with the official support of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Trend reports.



The purpose of the event is to create an international platform for exchange of experience, establishment of dialogue and joint efforts to promote and develop the cultural, historical and natural heritage of the Silk Road.



The main organizers of the event are the State Committee for Tourism Development and the National PR Center State Unitary Enterprise.



National and international pavilions will be opened in the Uzexpocenter, presenting the City of Craftsmen project, stands of theaters and museums of the country, the ''Eastern Bazaar" festival of national dishes, Alley of Artists, a defile from leading and beginning designers and much more.



TITF 2018 includes a number of international and local projects on tourism and culture with an emphasis on development of the business environment. During the exhibition, a series of presentations of tourism destinations of Uzbekistan and foreign countries will be held.